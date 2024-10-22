What You Need to Know Ahead of Alliant Energy's Earnings Release

Alliant Energy Corporation ( LNT ), headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, is a prominent energy company providing regulated electric and natural gas services to customers across the Midwest, with a market cap of $15.9 billion . Alliant Energy is scheduled to release its Q3 earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect LNT to report a profit of $1.09 per share , up 3.8% from $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. The company missed Wall Street's earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters while beating on another occasion. Its adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the last quarter missed the consensus estimate by 19.7%.

For fiscal 2024, analysts expect LNT to report EPS of $3.05, up 8.2% from $2.82 in fiscal 2023 .

LNT stock is up 19.6% on a YTD basis, underperforming the broader S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 22.7% gains and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund's ( XLU ) 28.9% gain over the same time frame.

LNT stock edged up just 1% after reporting its mixed Q2 earnings results on Aug.1. The company posted revenue of $894 million, marking a slight dip of 1.9% year over year. This decline coincided with a surge in total operating expenses, which hit $764 million due to rising electric transmission service costs and increased depreciation and amortization. Consequently, operating income fell 40% annually to $130 million.

On a brighter note, LNT’s cash and cash equivalents climbed to $92 million as of June 30, up from $62 million at the end of 2023. Cash flow from operating activities also showcased strength, totaling $562 million in the first half of 2024 compared to $311 million in the same period last year. However, long-term debt (excluding the current portion) rose to $8.9 billion , up from $8.2 billion at the close of 2023.

The consensus opinion on LNT stock is moderately optimistic, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of 12 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, and seven indicate a “Hold.”

LNT’s average analyst price target is $62.55, suggesting a potential upside of 1.9% from the current levels.

