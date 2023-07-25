What You Missed From Yesterday’s Fixed Income Symposium

Advisors came to VettaFi’s Fixed Income Symposium in droves, with over 1350 registered participants for yesterday’s big event.

If you missed out, though, there’s no need for FOMO. Replays will be available soon. In the meantime, you can catch some of the coverage of the event here.

The State of Fixed Income

Prior to the kickoff of the event, VettaFi head of research Todd Rosenbluth talked through why bonds are the hottest ETF asset class in 2023. He also put in an overview of the symposium, a handy reference point for anyone looking to get up to speed.

Meanwhile, Nick Peters-Golden’s coverage of the kickoff discussion on the state of fixed income dug into the big questions around where rates are heading and navigating the yield curve.

Getting Fixed Income CLOsure

Fixed income has a number of interesting corners. The ETF wrapper allows individual investors to play with some tools that traditionally were only available to institutions. One such tool is the CLO.

Karrie Gordon’s coverage of Tom Lydon and Danielle Gilbert’s CLO panel covered the basics of collateralized loan obligations. It is a great starting place to become familiar with the CLO, a terrific income generator that comes with low default risk.

Treasuring Treasuries

BondBloxx co-founder Joanna Gallegos spoke on Treasuries at the symposium. She was joined by Diffractive’s Alexander Morris. The coverage from James Comtois captured some of the highlights of the panel. One primary highlight is ease of use. Treasuries are notoriously time-consuming and difficult to navigate. Meanwhile, an ETF is simpler to utilize.

The panel also looked out to six months down the line, providing insights about intermediate and longer Treasury plays.

Looking at Alternatives

The symposium finished with an interesting look at alts. Given that 2022 saw both equities and bonds suffer, alts have remained top of mind for many wary investors. Simplify CEO Paul Kim joined VettaFi vice chair Tom Lydon to talk about the importance of getting cash off the sidelines and where alts fit in a portfolio. They also touched on Defined Outcome Fixed Income ETFs and other unique approaches to the space.

Replay for the event is coming soon.

