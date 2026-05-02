What You Don't Know About Your 401(k) Could Haunt You

Key Points

Much of what investors don't understand about their 401(k)s can typically be found in the small print of their enrollment form.

If you're not sure about a detail, your retirement fund administrator can clarify.

Plan fees can easily cost you over $1 million by the time you retire.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

You've probably heard all about the importance of making contributions to a 401(k) plan as early as possible and how wise it is to take advantage of employer matching. You may know how costly it can be to withdraw money from your 401(k) before age 59 1/2 and how important it is to regularly review your account.

In other words, you may have a strong working knowledge of 401(k)s. However, you may not be as familiar with the details of your retirement plan -- the unwelcome surprise that can haunt you if left unmanaged.

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The vesting trap

When your company tells you it will match a portion of your 401(k) contributions, you know you're in luck. Essentially, it's free money. However, it may not be as free as you think. Most companies use a vesting schedule that requires you to remain in their employ for a specific number of years.

Vesting schedules typically range from immediate to six years. If you leave before that vesting period ends, you could forfeit thousands of dollars.

Imagine you're two years shy of the end of your vesting period when you get the opportunity to go to work for a start-up company. You're excited about getting in on the ground floor of a promising new company, but leaving now would mean losing money, and you're not sure whether the start-up will succeed.

While it's tough to thumb your nose at company matching, it does come with conditions. At some point, you could find yourself deciding between what feels like a sure thing (waiting for the money to vest) and taking a chance on a new opportunity. In addition, the vesting clock stops if you lose your job due to a layoff. While a portion of the company match should be vested, the entirety you might have counted on will not be if you leave early.

The fee monster hiding in the small print

It's safe to say that most investors have little idea how much they're paying in 401(k) fees. Look in the small print of your 401(k) plan, and you may find that the fees are practically robbing you blind.

While 401(k) plan fees may seem small, they can be costly over time. Let's say you have a $500,000 portfolio. Over 30 years, the difference between fees of 1.50% and 0.10% could add up to over $1.2 million, assuming a constant annual return of 7%.

The case of the forgotten accounts

In July 2025, Capitalize -- a team that helps Americans find old retirement savings accounts -- estimated that there were 31.9 million left-behind or forgotten 401(k) plans in the U.S., representing approximately $2.1 trillion in assets.

No matter how long ago you lost or forgot about an account, it's never too late to reclaim it and roll it over to a new 401(k) or other retirement plan.

As straightforward as 401(k) plans can be, they're not without hidden corners that require careful investigation. After all, it's possible that what you don't know today will haunt you in retirement.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

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