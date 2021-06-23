What You Can Learn From Vulcan Materials Company's (NYSE:VMC) P/E

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 32.7x Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 19x and even P/E's lower than 11x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Vulcan Materials has been relatively sluggish. It might be that many expect the uninspiring earnings performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

How Is Vulcan Materials' Growth Trending?

NYSE:VMC Price Based on Past Earnings June 23rd 2021 free report on Vulcan Materials

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Vulcan Materials would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 11% gain to the company's bottom line. EPS has also lifted 14% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 16% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% per annum, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Vulcan Materials' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Vulcan Materials' P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Vulcan Materials maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Vulcan Materials has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

