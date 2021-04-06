What You Can Learn From Tencent Music Entertainment Group's (NYSE:TME) P/E After Its 27% Share Price Crash

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares have had a horrible month, losing 27% after a relatively good period beforehand. Still, a bad month hasn't completely ruined the past year with the stock gaining 80%, which is great even in a bull market.

Although its price has dipped substantially, Tencent Music Entertainment Group's price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 49.8x might still make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 22x and even P/E's below 12x are quite common. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

There hasn't been much to differentiate Tencent Music Entertainment Group's and the market's earnings growth lately. It might be that many expect the mediocre earnings performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/E from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:TME Price Based on Past Earnings April 6th 2021

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Tencent Music Entertainment Group would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a decent 3.1% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 145% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 22% per annum during the coming three years according to the analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 15% per year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Tencent Music Entertainment Group's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Final Word

Even after such a strong price drop, Tencent Music Entertainment Group's P/E still exceeds the rest of the market significantly. Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Tencent Music Entertainment Group maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

