What You Can Learn From Taylor Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TAYD) P/E

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 20x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Taylor Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:TAYD) P/E ratio of 21.6x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/E ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

For instance, Taylor Devices' receding earnings in recent times would have to be some food for thought. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader market in the near future. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

NasdaqCM:TAYD Price Based on Past Earnings May 10th 2021

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Taylor Devices, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Is There Some Growth For Taylor Devices?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Taylor Devices' is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 35%. Still, the latest three year period has seen an excellent 67% overall rise in EPS, in spite of its unsatisfying short-term performance. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the earnings growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Weighing that recent medium-term earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for expansion of 18% shows it's about the same on an annualised basis.

With this information, we can see why Taylor Devices is trading at a fairly similar P/E to the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see average growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Taylor Devices maintains its moderate P/E off the back of its recent three-year growth being in line with the wider market forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings won't throw up any surprises. Unless the recent medium-term conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Taylor Devices (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Taylor Devices, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.