What You Can Learn From SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SEDG) P/E After Its 25% Share Price Crash

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) share price has dived 25% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. Instead of being rewarded, shareholders who have already held through the last twelve months are now sitting on a 25% share price drop.

Although its price has dipped substantially, SolarEdge Technologies may still be sending very bearish signals at the moment with a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 77.1x, since almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios under 16x and even P/E's lower than 9x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

SolarEdge Technologies hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. It might be that many expect the dour earnings performance to recover substantially, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqGS:SEDG Price Based on Past Earnings January 27th 2022

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like SolarEdge Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 21% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 8.5% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 38% per annum as estimated by the analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% each year growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why SolarEdge Technologies is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

A significant share price dive has done very little to deflate SolarEdge Technologies' very lofty P/E. It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of SolarEdge Technologies' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with SolarEdge Technologies, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

