What You Can Learn From NV5 Global, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NVEE) P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 21x, you may consider NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 53.4x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

NV5 Global could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NasdaqCM:NVEE Price Based on Past Earnings April 29th 2021

How Is NV5 Global's Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like NV5 Global's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 13%. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 28% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 29% per year during the coming three years according to the seven analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 16% each year, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that NV5 Global's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that NV5 Global maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

It's always necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with NV5 Global (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

