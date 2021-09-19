What You Can Learn From Mission Produce, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AVO) P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 30.2x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Mission Produce has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is Mission Produce's Growth Trending?

NasdaqGS:AVO Price Based on Past Earnings September 19th 2021 free report on Mission Produce

Mission Produce's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very strong growth, and importantly, perform much better than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 26% last year. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 51% drop in EPS in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 30% as estimated by the five analysts watching the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 13% growth forecast for the broader market.

In light of this, it's understandable that Mission Produce's P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Key Takeaway

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Mission Produce maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

You always need to take note of risks, for example - Mission Produce has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

