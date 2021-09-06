What You Can Learn From Marten Transport, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:MRTN) P/E

With a median price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of close to 18x in the United States, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about Marten Transport, Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:MRTN) P/E ratio of 16.9x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/E.

Marten Transport could be doing better as it's been growing earnings less than most other companies lately. One possibility is that the P/E is moderate because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will turn around. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a relatively elevated price for a company with this sort of growth profile.

Does Growth Match The P/E?

NasdaqGS:MRTN Price Based on Past Earnings September 6th 2021 free report on Marten Transport

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/E like Marten Transport's is when the company's growth is tracking the market closely.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 19%. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen a very unpleasant 21% drop in EPS in aggregate. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 14% during the coming year according to the twin analysts following the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 12%, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's understandable that Marten Transport's P/E sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see average future growth and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Marten Transport's P/E

It's argued the price-to-earnings ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we suspected, our examination of Marten Transport's analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook is contributing to its current P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings won't throw up any surprises. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

The company's balance sheet is another key area for risk analysis. Take a look at our free balance sheet analysis for Marten Transport with six simple checks on some of these key factors.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

