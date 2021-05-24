What You Can Learn From Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:LW) P/E

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:LW) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 46.8x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 19x and even P/E's below 11x are quite common. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

Lamb Weston Holdings could be doing better as its earnings have been going backwards lately while most other companies have been seeing positive earnings growth. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

NYSE:LW Price Based on Past Earnings May 24th 2021 free report on Lamb Weston Holdings

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as steep as Lamb Weston Holdings' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the market decidedly.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 47% decrease to the company's bottom line. As a result, earnings from three years ago have also fallen 36% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 33% per annum as estimated by the six analysts watching the company. With the market only predicted to deliver 14% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Lamb Weston Holdings' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

We've established that Lamb Weston Holdings maintains its high P/E on the strength of its forecast growth being higher than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 2 warning signs for Lamb Weston Holdings (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.