What You Can Learn From IRadimed Corporation's (NASDAQ:IRMD) P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 18x, you may consider IRadimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 77.3x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

IRadimed certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the strong earnings performance to persist, which has raised the P/E. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Growth For IRadimed?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like IRadimed's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 48%. As a result, it also grew EPS by 9.9% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing earnings over that time.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to climb by 44% during the coming year according to the sole analyst following the company. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 11% growth forecast for the broader market.

With this information, we can see why IRadimed is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we suspected, our examination of IRadimed's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/E as they are quite confident future earnings aren't under threat. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 2 warning signs for IRadimed that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

