What You Can Learn From Atlas Corp.'s (NYSE:ATCO) P/E

When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may consider Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 20.8x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Atlas hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this poor earnings performance will turn the corner. If not, then existing shareholders may be extremely nervous about the viability of the share price.

NYSE:ATCO Price Based on Past Earnings December 9th 2021

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

Atlas' P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 29%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 53% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 120% as estimated by the seven analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to only expand by 11%, which is noticeably less attractive.

In light of this, it's understandable that Atlas' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Atlas' P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Atlas' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

Before you settle on your opinion, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Atlas (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Atlas, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

