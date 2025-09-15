What You Can Learn About Financial Freedom in 2026 From Tony Robbins

According to the Federal Reserve, nearly one in five adults (19%) are either just getting by or struggling to make ends meet. Whether or not you’re one of them, chances are you dream of achieving financial freedom someday.

Fortunately, the path to get there doesn’t have to be a mysterious one. Tony Robbins has a framework anyone can follow to reach financial freedom, one that applies to the present day and beyond.

Trending Now: Avoid These 4 Common Mistakes When You Get Rich Overnight

Discover Next: 6 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Understand the Psychology of Money

According to Robbins, 20% of wealth is mechanics. The other 80%? Psychology.

Financial freedom isn’t just about how much money you have. It’s about getting to the point where you’re in control of your money and your life. Once you realize that life isn’t just something that happens to you — but rather something that happens for you — you’ll be on your way.

See Next: How To Start Investing With Less Than $1,000

Learn To Master Your Finances

“You either master money or, on some level, money masters you,” said Robbins.

So, how do you do this when finances are tight, inflation keeps rising and market uncertainty abounds? Start with your self-discipline. Instead of focusing on instant gratification, be patient. Be willing to fail and to try, try again until you succeed.

As you practice that, set some goals for yourself. Ask yourself what it is you want, why you want it and then figure out how you’re going to get it.

Improve Your Financial Literacy

The path to financial freedom requires some financial literacy and the confidence that you’re smart enough to get to where you want to be. That’s where psychology comes into play — if you tell yourself you’ll never succeed or you’ll never understand how investments work, chances are you’ll prove yourself right. But tell yourself the opposite? You’d be surprised at how much you can achieve.

How financially literate you should be is somewhat subjective, but you should know how to read financial statements and understand things like risk tolerance and basic investing principles. Having a financial advisor can help, but you can also follow guides or surround yourself with other successful people to get to where you want to be.

Pay Yourself First

According to a PYMNTS Intelligence report, 65% of Americans are living paycheck to paycheck. Given how everyday costs, from utilities to insurance to rent, have gone up in price, this isn’t surprising.

But in an article on his blog, Robbins emphasized the importance of paying yourself first — even if you’re feeling a financial squeeze. According to him, people most often feel stuck because they:

Keep trading time for money

Spend all or more than they earn

Try to save only after they’ve spent (which often leads to saving nothing)

Here’s how to pay yourself first:

Choose how much to set aside each month and do it (even just 10% is a good start)

Automate your savings so you don’t have to think about them

Benefit from compounding interest

Don’t let the fear that you can’t afford it stop you.

“It’s not about how much you make — it’s about what you consistently do with what you have,” Robbins said. “Start with what you can and build from there.”

Create a New Mindset

It doesn’t matter if it’s 2006 or 2026. Your mindset can either help or hinder you on the path toward financial freedom.

So, how do you create a new mindset? Here are a few tips from Robbins’ blog:

Quiet your mind through meditation to start focusing on joy and gratitude rather than anxiety and worry.

Establish habits that empower you — like a morning routine with an energizing breakfast or exercise (anything that cuts down on depression and anxiety).

Start cultivating gratitude for the things you have and achieve each day.

Give back or help others in little ways even when life is tough.

Start viewing life as happening for you rather than to you — it’s all about reframing problems in a way that helps you grow.

Face your fears and experience new things .

Set goals and surround yourself with people who can help you succeed.

Staying positive isn’t always easy, especially amidst financial uncertainty, but shifting your mindset can help you weather external — and internal — challenges.

Invest Strategically

Investing isn’t without risk. Sometimes, it comes with a good deal of stress and uncertainty. Take the stock market for example. If you’re invested in stocks, chances are you’ve experienced the April 2025 downturn. You may have even felt stressed or anxious about your investments. In cases like these, it helps to have a positive mindset. But it’s also important to invest strategically.

If you’re trying to become financially independent or free, you should be making your money work for you. This doesn’t just mean earning a high salary. It also means making the power of compounding work for you through different investments.

Here are some options to consider, according to Robbins:

IRAs or 401(k) plans

Money market accounts

Real estate investment trusts (REITs)

Dividend-yielding stocks

All of these benefit from the power of compounding and can set you on the right path. Even amidst inflation and economic uncertainty, stay the course. Remember: The path to wealth isn’t a sprint. It’s a marathon.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What You Can Learn About Financial Freedom in 2026 From Tony Robbins

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.