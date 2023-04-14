What You Actually Take Home From a $200,000 Salary in 30 Major Cities

The idea of making a six figure salary is many people's career dream. And while $200,000 sounds like a sizable income, that number can whittle down significantly after you pay taxes -- especially depending on where you live. It turns out that $200,000 goes a lot further in a city like Atlanta, for example, than it does in Los Angeles.
In order to find what a $200K salary really pays in major cities, GOBankingRates found 30 of the largest U.S. cities in terms of total households from the 2021 American Community Survey. We then drew tax info, for both federal and state tax brackets, from the Tax Foundation's 2023 data.
Calculations were made for people filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. We found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take-home pay, total gross biweekly paycheck, the after income tax biweekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each biweekly paycheck due to taxes. Check it out.
Albuquerque
- Take-home pay single filer: $140,700
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465
The tax burden in Albuquerque for a single filer is 29.65%, which translates to $59,300. Married filers pay less, at 20.27%.
Atlanta
- Take-home pay single filer: $138,569
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,608
Joint filers take home a net biweekly paycheck of $5,411.54 in Atlanta, while married filers take home $6,133.27.
Austin, Texas
- Take-home pay single filer: $149,586
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465
Single filers in Austin will net $5,753.31 biweekly, after $1,939.00 has been taken out in taxes each check.
Baltimore
- Take-home pay single filer: $139,705
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $150,077
In Baltimore, the total tax burden for single filers is 30.15% and 24.96% for married filers.
Boston
- Take-home pay single filer: $139,586
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $149,465
Boston folks who are married and filing jointly take home $5,748.65 biweekly, after taxes, out of a $200,000 salary.
Charlotte
- Take-home pay single filer: $140,692
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $151,176
The total tax burden for single filers in Charlotte is 29.66%, or $59,308 out of their $200,000 salary. Married filers pay a little less, 24.41%, or $48,824.
Chicago
- Take-home pay single filer: $139,686
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $149,565
Single filers earn a net of $5,411.23 biweekly in Chicago, after paying $2,281.08 out of each paycheck.
Cleveland
- Take-home pay single filer: $143,241
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $153,120
Married filers who earn a gross $7,692.31 biweekly in Cleveland will pay $1,803.08 in taxes out of each paycheck.
Dallas
- Take-home pay single filer: $149,586
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465
In Dallas, you'll keep a bit more of your money, since the tax burden on joint filers is 25.21% and only 20.27% for married filers.
Denver
- Take-home pay single filer: $141,075
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $151,543
Denver residents filing singly pay over $8,000 more than Dallas residents in annual taxes out of a $200,000 salary, at $58,925 per year.
Detroit
- Take-home pay single filer: $141,086
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $150,965
The net biweekly pay for joint filers in Detroit is $5,426.38, and for married filers, $5,806.35.
Houston
- Take-home pay single filer: $149,586
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465
Single filers pay 25.21% of their salary in taxes in Houston, and married individuals filing jointly pay 20.27%.
Indianapolis
- Take-home pay single filer: $143,286
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $153,165
Indiana residents who file singly take home $5,511.00 biweekly after taxes. Married individuals filing jointly receive $5,890.96 per paycheck.
Kansas City, Missouri
- Take-home pay single filer: $149,586
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465
Out of the $7,692.31 biweekly gross paycheck that single filers earn in Kansas City, they pay a sizeable $2,313.15 in taxes out of each check.
Las Vegas
- Take-home pay single filer: $149,586
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465
While you might lose a lot of money visiting Las Vegas at the casinos, residents filing singly pay fewer taxes each year here than in other states, at $50,414. Married individuals filing jointly pay even less, $40,535.
Los Angeles
- Take-home pay single filer: $134,430
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,754
LA residents are also paying those high California taxes. For every biweekly gross paycheck of $7,692.31, single filers only take home $5,170.38. Married individuals filing jointly receive $5,682.85 per paycheck.
Miami
- Take-home pay single filer: $149,586
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465
Single filers will pay $50,414 in taxes out of $200,000, and married individuals filing jointly will pay $40,535.
Milwaukee
- Take-home pay single filer: $139,918
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $150,431
Single filers in Milwaukee who earn $7,692.31 in their biweekly paycheck only take home $5,381.46. Married individuals filing jointly take home a wee bit more, $5,785.81.
Minneapolis
- Take-home pay single filer: $135,957
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,098
Minneapolis residents filing singly pay a significant $64,043 in taxes each year out of a $200,000 salary. Married individuals filing jointly pay $51,902.
Nashville, Tennessee
- Take-home pay single filer: $149,586
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465
Nashville residents filing singly take home $5,753.31 out of their $7,692.31 biweekly paycheck. Married individuals filing jointly take home $6,133.27 per paycheck.
New Orleans
New Orleans residents filing singly take home $5,753.31 out of their $7,692.31 biweekly paycheck. Married individuals filing jointly take home $6,133.27 per paycheck.
New York City
- Take-home pay single filer: $138,122
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $149,675
Single filers in New York pay a juicy $61,878 in taxes annually, and married individuals filing jointly pay quite a bit less, just $50,325.
Oklahoma City
- Take-home pay single filer: $140,576
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $150,923
Out of the $7,692.31 biweekly paycheck that single filers earn on a $200,000 salary, they'll take home only $5,406.77 after taxes. Married individuals filing jointly will take home a bit more at $5,804.73.
Philadelphia
- Take-home pay single filer: $143,446
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $153,325
Philadelphia residents filing singly can expect to kiss 29.71% of their income goodbye to taxes. Married individuals filing jointly will pay 24.54%.
Phoenix
- Take-home pay single filer: $147,381
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $155,112
Phoenix residents who file singly say goodbye to $2,023.81 out of each biweekly paycheck. Married individuals filing jointly pay $1,726.46.
Portland, Oregon
- Take-home pay single filer: $131,720
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $142,902
Portland may not have sales tax but it has a hefty tax burden otherwise. Single filers pay a whopping $68,280 in taxes yearly on a $200K salary, the highest on this list. Married individuals filing jointly pay $57,098.
San Diego
- Take-home pay single filer: $134,430
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,754
California taxes are steep, no matter which city you live in. In San Diego, single filing residents pay 32.79% of their $200,000 to taxes. Married individuals filing jointly pay a bit less, at 26.13%.
San Francisco
- Take-home pay single filer: $134,430
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $147,754
San Francisco pays the same taxes as San Diego, though cost of living is different in these two cities. Here single filing residents only see $5,170.38 of their biweekly paycheck. Married individuals take home $5,682.85 biweekly.
Seattle
- Take-home pay single filer: $149,586
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $159,465
Though the cost of living is fairly high in Seattle, you get to keep more of your $200,000 salary here than in many states. Single filers pay 25.21% of their salary to taxes and married individuals filing jointly pay 20.27%.
Virginia Beach
- Take-home pay single filer: $138,602
- Take-home pay married filing jointly: $148,740
Virginia Beach taxes are also quite sizable. Here, single filing residents pay $61,398 in taxes out of $200,000. Married individuals filing jointly pay about $10,000 less, or $51,260.
Methodology: In order to find what a $200k salary really looks like in major cities, GOBankingRates first found the 50 largest US cities in terms of total households as sourced from the 2021 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then sourced both the federal and state tax brackets from the Tax Foundation's 2023 data. GOBankingRates used an in-house income tax calculator to find both the effective and marginal tax rate on income of $200,000 in the qualified cities. GOBankingRates also found the Federal Insurance Constributions Act tax with its rate sourced from the Social Security Administration. These calculations were done for a person filing their taxes as a single person and for a married couple filing jointly. GOBankingRates found the total income taxes paid, total tax burden, total take home pay, total gross bi-weekly paycheck, the after income tax bi-weekly paycheck for each state, and the total amount taken out of each bi-weekly paycheck due to taxes. All data was collected on and up top date as of March 28, 2023.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What You Actually Take Home From a $200,000 Salary in 30 Major Cities
