What XPO Logistics's (XPO) CEO Told Us About the Recovery in the U.S.

Ever since the market found what looks like a bottom at 2191.86 on the S&P 500 and 18213.65 on the Dow on March 23, there has been a lot of discussion as to what the recovery will look like. Let’s put aside for a moment the worrying possibility that we may not even have seen the bottom and talk some letters.

Will it be a “V,” the shape that traders and investors have become accustomed to on smaller pullbacks over the last few years? Or will it be more of a “U,” with a period of consolidation before a recovery, a “W” with another dip yet to come, or, the dreaded “L” when we stay depressed for a long time?

So far it is looking “V”-like. But a “W” is still a possibility, or something worse than a W: maybe a second dip and then a stalled bounce.

So, what will a recovery look like?

There was some interesting insight into that and other related questions this morning when, following their earnings release, the CEO of XPO Logistics (XPO), Bradley Jacobs, appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box. XPO is a global transport and logistics firm, so the rate of recovery of their business in various countries around the world that are at different stages of dealing with coronavirus was quite informative.

The first thing that struck me was the CEO’s almost throwaway line that things are “95% back” in China. Although Jacobs put little emphasis on that, it is potentially important. That is not just because the rate of recovery in China, as the source of the first confirmed case of the disease, hints at how long it can be expected to take to get past this thing elsewhere. It is also because a strong China can help the rest of the world recover quickly.

That relatively rapid recovery does seem to be happening in other places. Jacobs said that the company had seen an increase of 26% in weekly business in France, for example, and a less spectacular but still impressive 13% in Spain. There was also an increase in the U.K. that was much smaller, but that could simply be a function of the fact that Covid-19 took hold there a couple of weeks after it did in mainland Europe.

That would all suggest that a continuation of the “V” is likely in the U.S., were it not for one other thing that Jacobs said.

He was talking about XPO’s liquidity position and ability to handle this downturn, something of which he is rightly proud. However, one of the things he quoted there, that the minute they felt a downturn was coming, the XPO board made big cuts to capital expenditure (capex), was worrying for the future.

Cutting back is what American companies do at times like this, and it is generally seen as the smart, if not the only choice those corporation have. In other countries, though, that may not have been the corporate response. Certainly in China, where the “free market” economic system is anything but given the country’s politics, it is hard to believe that corporations were allowed to make decisions that may benefit them in the short-term, but possibly do long-term harm to the country as a whole.

In Europe too, there would be a reluctance to do that, albeit for a different reason. Most developed European countries have strong, united labor movements. Depending on your politics you may see that as a good or bad thing, but it does make it much more difficult for corporations to act without considering broader themes as well as shareholder returns. In my experience, and I lived there for most of my life, there is a general feeling in Europe that corporations are free to make money, but they should also, particularly in times of emergency, make some sacrifices for the common good.

Contrast that with the U.S., where the belief is that corporations serve shareholders above all else. I doubt, for example, that European airlines would be able to take billions in government aid on condition of not cutting jobs, then talk about massive layoffs a month or so later. If they did, their stocks certainly wouldn’t climb on the news as there would be an anticipation of a consumer backlash.

In the U.S., though, there is a belief that the “what is good for General Motors is good for America” principle extends to all businesses, and the rate of America’s post-war economic growth suggests that is actually the case. You can argue about the effects of that view on wealth distribution, but you cannot argue against it on the basis of pure wealth creation.

In this case though, the collective impact of a bunch of companies doing what they perceive as good for them and cutting back and laying off millions of workers may not be advantageous to the U.S. economy, at least in the short-term. The short-term impact will be to increase the chance of profitability, or simply the chance of survival, of each individual company.

However, the collective impact of those decisions will be to make a broader rapid recovery far less likely. Shareholders making more money that they can invest invest will have long-term benefits, but if it comes at the expense of workers’ wages that are generally spent and which support the economy at times of recession, the recovery will be anything but swift.

That is the pessimistic take on Jacobs’ words, but there was a message of hope in there. Whatever form it takes and whatever the implications for the pace of the recovery in each country, the fact is that recoveries are happening. This pandemic can be and will be beaten, and for that we should all be thankful.

Nor can it be said that the American approach is “wrong.” The greater long-term efficiency will pay big dividends and the recent advice from Warren Buffett not to “bet against America” is sound. In this situation, though, the market’s implied assumption that the economic recovery here will be rapid looks overly optimistic.

