What Would Happen If Social Security Could Sustain the Average Middle-Class Retiree’s Lifestyle?

Imagine Social Security benefits that actually let middle-class retirees maintain their lifestyles without dipping into savings or working part-time jobs. It sounds like a dream … and it might be just that, considering current political realities.

Find Out: What Is the Highest Social Security Check per Month?

Read Next: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Currently, the average Social Security benefit is just under $2,000 monthly, according to the Social Security Administration. That’s nowhere near enough to sustain a middle-class lifestyle for most retirees. The median middle-class household income ranges from about $56,600 to $169,800 annually, according to Pew Research Center data.

To truly support middle-class retirees, Social Security would need to pay around $5,000 monthly instead of the current $2,000 average. Two financial experts with Social Security expertise analyzed what this dramatic change would mean for retirees, the economy and the program’s sustainability.

What $5K Monthly Benefits Would Mean for Retirees

The higher benefit amount would fundamentally change retirement for millions of Americans, said Aaron Cirksena, founder and CEO of MDRN Capital.

“If this were to happen, retirees would be looking at a benefit closer to $5,000 a month,” Cirksena explained. “That should cover housing, healthcare and living costs without forcing people to use their savings so fast. It would also reduce the need for part-time work in retirement.”

The difference would be major. Instead of Social Security covering roughly 40% of pre-retirement income, it would cover close to 100% for many middle-class workers. This would eliminate the retirement income gap that forces many seniors to continue working or dramatically reduce their living standards.

Michael Santiago from RetireGuide shared insight into the scale of this change. “Social Security would have to be raised from its current payout to account for the average middle-class retiree’s lifestyle, which would mean a hike that’s three times higher than the current payout,” he said.

The lifestyle improvements would be immediate and dramatic. Retirees could afford to stay in their homes instead of downsizing. Healthcare costs would become manageable without depleting savings. Travel, dining out and other discretionary spending would become possible on Social Security alone.

Learn More: Social Security Full Retirement Age Went Up This Month — Why It May Continue To Rise

The Massive Funding Challenge

Both experts agreed that sustainability would be the biggest obstacle to such generous benefits. The current Social Security already faces serious financial challenges, with trust fund depletion projected for 2033, according to the latest trustees report.

“The challenge would be sustainability, and to have that level of payout, payroll taxes would have to rise significantly or new revenue sources would be needed, otherwise [Social Security] would collapse almost immediately,” Cirksena warned.

The math is sobering. Current Social Security is funded by a 12.4% payroll tax split between employers and employees, applied to wages up to $176,100 in 2025. To fund benefits that are 2 1/2 times larger, Social Security would need dramatically more revenue.

Santiago highlighted the political and economic challenges this would create. “Americans would see higher payroll taxes and new funding sources in place; however, keep in mind that Social Security is on track to face insolvency in the 2030s,” he shared.

Some potential funding mechanisms could include:

Adding new taxes on investment income or wealth

Eliminating the wage cap so high earners pay taxes on all income

Raising the payroll tax rate from 12.4% to potentially 20% or higher

Raising the retirement age significantly

Means-testing benefits for high earners

How It Would Change Retirement Planning

Ironically, more generous Social Security might not improve retirement security as much as expected. Both experts noted that higher guaranteed benefits could reduce incentives for personal retirement saving.

“Even with higher benefits most retirees would still want more than the basics, which means private savings and investments would remain essential,” Cirksena shared. “So, if Social Security were this generous, it would change how Americans approach retirement savings and it’s not always for the better.”

The psychological impact could be big. Workers might reduce 401(k) contributions or skip retirement planning entirely, assuming Social Security would handle everything. Although, the fact is, if Social Security was more robust, it could potentially take the stress off of funding these types of accounts.

International Comparisons

Some countries provide more generous public retirement benefits, but at higher tax costs. Several European nations have payroll tax rates exceeding 20% to fund comprehensive social insurance. However, this developed gradually over decades rather than through sudden dramatic increases.

The United States has a different economic structure, with lower overall tax rates and more reliance on employer-sponsored retirement plans and individual savings. But that doesn’t mean change is impossible. If people demanded higher taxes on the wealthy or corporations to fund Social Security expansion, the money could be found. Many significant social programs throughout history happened because citizens pushed for them, including the original Social Security Act in 1935.

The challenge isn’t necessarily economic feasibility but political will. Wealth inequality has grown dramatically over recent decades, meaning there’s more concentrated wealth that could be taxed to fund expanded benefits.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: What Would Happen If Social Security Could Sustain the Average Middle-Class Retiree’s Lifestyle?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.