What Would Happen to 401(k)s if Social Security Were Privatized?

Social Security privatization refers to proposed changes to the current Social Security system. If adopted, privatization would switch Social Security from a government-managed, pay-as-you-go model to a system in which individuals have personal accounts in which to invest.

George W. Bush was the first U.S. president to suggest privatization. Interestingly, President Bill Clinton is also said to have considered privatization as a way to strengthen Social Security, although he never formally proposed it. Since that time, the idea has quieted down, but never quite gone away. Interest was renewed earlier this year when Elon Musk and his DOGE team began making dramatic cuts to the Social Security Administration (SSA) and onlookers wondered if it might be the first step toward forced privatization.

There are more questions than answers surrounding Social Security privatization at this point, with passionate arguments on both sides of the issue. If privatization were introduced, everything -- from payroll tax deductions to guardrails for the poor -- would change. Here's what would likely happen to 401(k)s as we know them.

Increased reliance on 401(k)s

If Social Security privatization were to be implemented, it could be done in a number of different ways. Due to the uncertainty, many individuals may be compelled to increase their contributions to 401(k) plans. After all, these plans are familiar and have plan managers making day-to-day decisions. For less experienced investors, 401(k)s could seem like the best course of action.

Employees not currently enrolled in an employer-sponsored 401(k) might decide to enroll as a way to offset the loss of Social Security benefits in retirement.

Investment options

As more employees become engaged in saving for retirement, there may be a push for 401(k) plans to offer a wider range of investment options. This could include target-date funds, alternative investments, and socially responsible funds. Employees could shift toward more aggressive investment options, such as equities, to make up for Social Security benefits that will either be non-existent or much smaller than originally anticipated in retirement.

Change in employer behavior

Today, 6.2% of the first $176,100 earned is withheld from employee paychecks to cover Social Security taxes. Employers contribute an additional 6.2% for a total of 12.4%. If privatization were to become a reality, employers would be off the hook for at least a portion of their contribution. It's possible businesses would shift the funds normally paid into Social Security taxes to a larger company match or even provide nonelective contributions to each employee's 401(k), even if they don't participate.

Here are other changes companies may make:

Employers who don't already do so may adopt automatic enrollment features to encourage higher participation rates.

Due to the responsibility of retirement savings falling more to workers, employers may invest in strong financial education programs to help employees make informed decisions.

Companies may offer access to financial advisors and planning tools to help employees feel more confident about their investment decisions.

Some companies may even explore hybrid retirement plans that combine defined benefit pensions with enhanced 401(k) options.

Impact on retirement age

Currently, anyone can sign up for a "my Social Security" account and have free access to many of their Social Security-related questions, including how much they can expect to receive in monthly benefits following retirement. In other words, most people can find out how much of their post-retirement income will come from Social Security.

If the average worker were to lose part of their Social Security benefits, it could be more difficult to determine the right time to retire. After all, Social Security benefits are guaranteed to anyone earning enough work credits to qualify. The same is not true of income generated by investment vehicles like 401(k)s. Like the market, the value of a 401(k) goes up and down. The lack of certainty is likely to impact when many decide it's safe to retire.

The potential privatization of Social Security could lead to significant changes in 401(k) plans. While it may encourage greater participation, there's no way to know if businesses will do their part to help educate and support employees. Like most things surrounding the subject of privatization, there are hundreds of small details that would have to be worked out.

