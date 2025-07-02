What Women (Stock Market Investors) Really Want

In a rapidly evolving financial landscape, women investors are stepping into the spotlight with growing confidence, diversified strategies, and a clear desire for empowerment. According to Charles Schwab’s newly released 2025 Women Investors Survey (Generational Findings), which surveyed 1,200 U.S. women across generations, a new portrait is emerging of how different age groups approach investing—and how firms can better support their goals.

Below, we break down key statistics, generational differences, and offer six high-impact strategies to support and engage women investors today.

Generational Investment Behavior: A Side-by-Side Comparison

Category Millennials (28–43) Gen X (44–59) Boomers (60–77) Age first started investing 27 31 36 Identify as investors 73% 61% 47% Identify as traders 37% 23% 11% Very confident in investing 31% 26% 26% Strongly enjoy investing 51% 39% 18% Motivated by retirement goals 47% 62% 77% Invest(ed) in cryptocurrency 51% 31% 7% Options/futures engagement 28% 19% 10% Invest(ed) in alternatives 24% 20% 8% Feel empowered by investing 56% 48% 28%

Across all ages, 90% of women surveyed say they feel on track with their financial goals. But their approach—and support needs—vary widely by generation according to the survey.

What Each Generation of Women Investors Needs Most

‍ Millennials: Digital Natives Seeking Knowledge and Engagement

Millennials are investing younger and experimenting with new asset classes like crypto and alternatives. They’re 3x more likely than Boomers to identify as traders, and they find joy and empowerment in investing.

What they need:

Bite-sized education on complex topics (e.g., options, crypto, private equity).

Mobile-first platforms and gamified tools to build investing habits.

Peer-led forums and social communities.

‍ Gen X: Focused on Growth, Balance, and Catch-Up

Gen X women are juggling peak earning years with family obligations and retirement planning. They’re motivated by long-term financial independence—but want more help bridging the gap.

What they need:

Hybrid advisory models: DIY tools + expert guidance.

Tax-efficient planning and late-stage retirement strategies.

Flexible solutions for the “sandwich generation” juggling multiple financial priorities.

‍ Boomers: Prioritizing Stability, Income, and Legacy

Boomer women invest less in speculative assets and seek more clarity on income, withdrawal, and estate planning. Many are still hesitant to identify as investors despite managing wealth.

What they need:

Tools that emphasize portfolio income and cash flow.

Legacy planning services with family coordination.

Simpler digital interfaces and personalized check-ins.

6 Ways to Better Support Female Investors (At Any Age)

Make Financial Confidence the Goal, Not Just Returns

Women value understanding the why behind investing. Offer micro-education paths that build both skill and confidence. Create Anonymous, Judgment-Free Learning Environments

76% of women prefer to ask financial questions anonymously. Host AMA-style forums or integrate AI chat tools for private learning. Prioritize Representation in Content and Leadership

Women want to see themselves reflected in marketing, advisors, and brand voices. Highlight diverse stories and expert women. Build Community Through Peer Investing Circles

Encourage female-led investing clubs, accountability groups, or forums to spark conversation and reduce intimidation. Design Around Life Transitions

Cater to moments like career shifts, divorce, caregiving, and retirement with personalized content and targeted support. Blend Digital Ease with Human Empathy

While fintech is essential, so is trust. Women appreciate platforms that combine self-serve options with on-call experts.

Conclusion

As Schwab’s 2025 survey shows, women are not a monolith—but they are united by a desire to feel empowered, informed, and supported on their financial journeys. Companies who rise to meet this challenge will not only close the gender investing gap—they’ll unlock a powerful segment of long-term, value-driven investors.

Here at Schaeffer's, we look forward to meeting female investors where they are and finding new and innovative ways to engage women to empower them to reach their individual investing and trading goals.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.