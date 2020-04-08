What Will The Stock Market Recovery Look Like After The Pandemic?

It’s safe to say, even after it’s been eradicated, the coronavirus pandemic will leave a lasting impact on not only global business trends, but also on U.S. consumer spending habits, which has been backbone of our economy and the main driver of the just-ended bull market.

While the number of new cases in the U.S. appears to be slowing, “caution” remains the operative word, especially when trying to assess stock valuation in some of the beaten-up sectors. This is understandable since no one wants to catch a falling knife — a strategy was apparent Tuesday.

After Monday’s impressive 7% rise, stocks closed down Tuesday, reversing earlier gains of almost 4% across all three major averages. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 26.13 points, or 0.12%, to close at 22,653.86. The S&P 500 fell 0.16% to close at 2,659.41, while the Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.33% to end the session at 7,887.26. Disappointingly, the market couldn’t sustain a rally that produced 4% gains earlier in the session, prompting several analysts to proclaim Monday’s gains a bear-market rally.

While there should be no overreaction to Tuesday’s pullback, it’s nonetheless apparent that investors are trying to reconcile several things. Among the many questions still to be answered: What will business productivity look like when quarantines are removed? There’s strong doubt that the economy will (or can) switch back to high gear once we reach the other side. But as the virus continues to spread, albeit at a slower rate, will instability and pessimism become the new normal?

On Tuesday, while responding to CNBC’s Carl Quintanilla, JPMorgan sounded bullish, but warned that not every company will participate in the recovery. JPMorgan sees an environment where the best-of-the-best will outperform. These include companies with strong brand positions that not only can survive this pandemic, but also can grow their market share. Looking ahead, “winner takes all is bound to be the dominant theme within equities.”

Walmart (WMT) — king of brick-and-mortar comes to mind. So does a name like Starbucks (SBUX). You can also put the FAANG’s in that category, referring to Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG , GOOGL). The firm says it is Overweight equities, and believes the U.S. coronavirus cases have already peaked, but warns, “The US will experience a slower rebound due to the expected lingering damage to labor and credit markets.” [There will be] a significant wave of layoffs and business closures will continue to weigh on demand. We forecast US unemployment to nearly 8.5%.”

The firm believes the U.S. coronavirus cases have already peaked and expects the economy to re-open on a limited basis in one to two weeks, but cautions that investors should look beyond this year and focus more on 2021 and 2022. As for what the recovery will look like, JPMorgan thinks we have already seen some trends such as in work-from-home and online retail. We have seen some strong stock gains in the work-at-home basket such as Zoom (ZM) and Slack (WORK). And aside from Amazon, those with strong online retail presence such as Shopify (SHOP) have held up well.

Is this the new trend? It’s still too early to say. But investors who are expecting a rapid recovery, to counter the rapid decline, will be disappointed.

Instead, I encourage buyers to seek out stocks that have the staying power to service the new consumer and business trends that are emerging.

