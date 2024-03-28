What Will the FOMC Do in 2024?

Earlier this month we saw policy rate meetings by heavyweight central banks. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to recap the outcome.

1. What did these meetings mean to the global economy, especially regarding interest rate policy?

2. Expectations for the number of rate cuts here have been dialed back. What role has recently released U.S. economic data played with that?

3. What exactly is prompting the Fed’s caution in cutting rates?

4. When do you expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates?

5. Economic growth is slow in many other major economies. Have fresh PMIs from around the world shown Real GDP Growth is picking up?

6. U.S. GDP increased at the end of last year. What do you see on the horizon for growth here this year?

7. Is the U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Inversion still portending a U.S. recession lives?

8. You recently wrote about Alfred D. Chandler Jr. who was a much-esteemed Professor of Business History at Harvard Business School, and John Hopkins University. Basically, why is understanding his“Chandler’s Theory” important to understanding business?

9. More Strong Buy stocks on your radar include The Bank of New York Mellon BK, Seven and I Holdings Co. SVNDY and Veeva Systems VEEV.

Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the global economic picture.



With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.







Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Seven and I Holdings Co. (SVNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.