Stocks

What Will Lead to a Crypto Turnaround?

Contributor
Luke Lango InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Not much has changed in the crypto market since last week. Patience can be hard with these daily fluctuations.

And it will take months to play out. From a trader’s perspective, there is money to be made in crypto right now – but not so much for long-term investors.

The good news is that we hit bottom – or close it. And once we start consolidating, we’ll see some great profits. Over a rolling three- to five-year basis, the crypto markets will create some massive wealth.

This consolidation should come by the end of this year. The Fed will pivot dovish, encouraging the markets to make a U-turn, and sentiment will start to bounce back.

Stocks will form a new bull market – and this will line up around the same time with cryptos.

History says that a new boom cycle should begin in 2024. And folks will get fired up in early ’23 as they look forward to this.

With this perfect cocktail of events, 2023-25 will see huge gains in the crypto markets.

Watch the full episode at Hypergrowth Investing on YouTube!

The post What Will Lead to a Crypto Turnaround? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Stocks Videos

This Week's Stock Gains Stem From a Shift to Defensives Rather Than a Full Risk-on Rally

Jun 24, 2022

InvestorPlace

InvestorPlace is one of America’s largest, longest-standing independent financial research firms. Started over 40 years ago by a business visionary named Tom Phillips, we publish detailed research and recommendations for self-directed investors, financial advisors and money managers.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular