What Will Lead to a Crypto Turnaround?
InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips
Not much has changed in the crypto market since last week. Patience can be hard with these daily fluctuations.
And it will take months to play out. From a trader’s perspective, there is money to be made in crypto right now – but not so much for long-term investors.
The good news is that we hit bottom – or close it. And once we start consolidating, we’ll see some great profits. Over a rolling three- to five-year basis, the crypto markets will create some massive wealth.
This consolidation should come by the end of this year. The Fed will pivot dovish, encouraging the markets to make a U-turn, and sentiment will start to bounce back.
Stocks will form a new bull market – and this will line up around the same time with cryptos.
History says that a new boom cycle should begin in 2024. And folks will get fired up in early ’23 as they look forward to this.
With this perfect cocktail of events, 2023-25 will see huge gains in the crypto markets.
Watch the full episode at Hypergrowth Investing on YouTube!
The post What Will Lead to a Crypto Turnaround? appeared first on InvestorPlace.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.