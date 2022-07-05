What Will Lead to a Crypto Turnaround?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Not much has changed in the crypto market since last week. Patience can be hard with these daily fluctuations.

And it will take months to play out. From a trader’s perspective, there is money to be made in crypto right now – but not so much for long-term investors.

The good news is that we hit bottom – or close it. And once we start consolidating, we’ll see some great profits. Over a rolling three- to five-year basis, the crypto markets will create some massive wealth.

This consolidation should come by the end of this year. The Fed will pivot dovish, encouraging the markets to make a U-turn, and sentiment will start to bounce back.

Stocks will form a new bull market – and this will line up around the same time with cryptos.

History says that a new boom cycle should begin in 2024. And folks will get fired up in early ’23 as they look forward to this.

With this perfect cocktail of events, 2023-25 will see huge gains in the crypto markets.

