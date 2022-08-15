What Will Happen With Health Costs in 2023

Health insurance premiums and drug costs will rise a bit more than usual next year. Ed Kaplan, senior vice president of The Segal Group, expects health insurance premiums to pick up 7% to 8% in 2023, slightly more than the 6% average yearly increase seen over the past several years. The main difference with previous years will be higher prescription drug costs, which will jump 10%, the highest in the past decade.

There are two main reasons: First, pharmaceutical companies are introducing better, but more expensive drugs for a number of important conditions. For example, a new drug to treat HIV is more effective, but also twice the cost of the previous treatment. In most years, total drug cost would be tempered by other brand name drugs that were being replace by generics, but next year there are fewer of these than usual.

Second, pharma companies are raising prices they charge to private health insurance plans because they anticipate having to lower the prices they charge to Medicare. The recent Inflation Reduction Act allows Medicare to negotiate drug prices for the first time. Currently, only 10 drugs are on the negotiation list, but these are widely used. The list will rise to 20 drugs in later years.

A bit of good news: The “No Surprises” Act that went into effect in January of this year is having its intended effect of lowering surprise out-of-network charges to hospital patients, according to early data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.