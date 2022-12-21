What Will Happen to Stocks if There's a Recession in 2023?

I said yesterday in this piece that the Bank of Japan’s move allowing interest rates to move higher should not go unnoticed by U.S. stock investors as it raised the possibility of a recession early next year. What I didn’t say was what impact that would have on stocks. Logically, it might seem that a recession would push stocks significantly lower in 2023, but both logic and recent evidence suggest that may not be the case.

The rationale is simple: bad news has already been priced in.

On average, the S&P 500 drops around 29% from its highs during U.S. recessions and the low of 3491.58, reached in October, represents a 27.5% drop from the early year, all-time highs for the index. On that basis, it seems likely that if we haven’t actually seen the worst, we are pretty close to it. Of course, averages can be deceptive. The events of 2008, for example, prompted around a 40% drop. If we repeat that, then there is still significant downside risk. This, however, is no 2008.

That was a collapse of the financial system but as it stands now, without the kind of massive unforeseen negative event that could pile bad news on bad, it looks like any recession that does come will be mild. The jobs market has stayed relatively strong, even as growth has slowed, and while some businesses are anticipating tough times ahead, that doesn’t apply to all of them by any means.

Rather, what we are increasingly seeing is companies that felt the effects of supply chain disruption are adapting to meet these new conditions, and that when they do, demand is still there. That was the message from Nike (NKE) last night, for example. They released earnings that showed big beats on both the top and bottom lines and forecast growth overall in the current fiscal year.

The other big earnings out after yesterday’s close, from FedEx (FDX), are less encouraging as they missed on revenue. But there is a hopeful sign even there. Despite the revenue miss, the logistics giant reported a significant beat of expectations on the bottom line. That was in part due to falling fuel costs and in part due to proactive cost-cutting by the company. Both of those, in their own way, are good signs for stocks next year.

The first because lower fuel costs are a positive for most businesses, even if they are not affected as directly as FedEx. The second because the fact that FedEx has already made adjustments earlier this year points to something that is being overlooked by pessimists: If we do have a recession next year, it will be one of the most clearly signaled, slow-developing recessions I have ever seen, and I’ve been around a while. The minute the Fed started to hike rates and tighten policy generally, a pullback in growth was inevitable and everybody knew it. Companies started to look ahead and adjust as early as this summer. The market, as previously mentioned, had lost close to the average loss for a recession by October.

The two earnings reports yesterday were very different and point to two companies handling the pullback in different ways, and at different stages in their response, but they both indicate something important: Companies are aware of what is coming and are acting proactively. That means that the 27.5% drop from the high could well mark the overall low and, while we may challenge it again if a recession becomes a reality, it is very possible that we won’t go a lot lower.

There are risks, of course. If the Fed, having been woefully late to adjust to inflation repeats the mistake in the opposite direction, or if the resurgence in Covid in China leads to a vaccine resistant-mutation that spreads around the world, or if there is any one of a number of possible disaster scenarios, the impact on an already weak economy will be exaggerated and stocks will reflect that. However, for now, the odds favor a mild recession, and that is priced into stocks at or close to current levels, so a big drop early in the year looks less likely with every passing day and with every off-season earnings report.

