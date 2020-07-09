What Will Drive Tesla (TSLA) Stock To $2,000?

If you’ve been short Tesla (TSLA) stock over the past three months, chances are you’re in tons of pain. Not only has Tesla surged 160% during that span, it has risen 60% just in the past thirty days, including almost 30% in one week. But if you’re long Tesla shares, is it time to take profits?

As for the bears? Evidenced by the company’s second quarter delivery totals, don’t hold your breath, expecting the pain to subside anytime soon. Wall Street analysts are modeling a scenario where the stock — currently trading around $1365 — can reach $2,000 in the next twelve months, which would be an additional premium of 50%. Hard to imagine with the stock already up 230% year to date.

Citing strong Model 3 demand Chinese consumers, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes Tesla can still accelerate higher. Also noting increased Chinese demand for Tesla's newer Model Y SUV, the analyst believes Tesla’s growth from the Chinese market could add between $300 and $400 to the company’s stock price. Ives referred to the strength in China as a "ray of shining light for Tesla in a dark global macro" environment.

Constantly having to prove its production capabilities, the luxury electric car manufacturer recently reported second quarter deliveries of 90,650 vehicles, racing past Wall Street expectations of 72,000 vehicles. Notably, unlike its Detroit competitors Ford (F) and General Motors (GM), which suffered second quarter revenues slumps of more than 30%, Tesla’s delivery totals (up 5% year over year) suggests Tesla revenue suffered little-to-no impact during the pandemic.

What’s even more compelling is the fact that Tesla showed any growth at all, particularly at a time when worldwide auto sales have slumped due to the pandemic and the production stoppages. In contrast, Tesla produced 82,272 vehicles in the second quarter. Of that total, 75,496 were Model 3 and Model Y vehicles — the two vehicles Wedbush analyst Dan Ives believes are the catalysts to a $2,000 price target.

These numbers, in light of the pandemic, highlights an all-around remarkable accomplishment for the company. While Tesla stopped short of providing production details from its Shanghai factory, there’s no debating that not only does electric vehicle demand remains strong for Tesla, the company is well positioned for the growth ahead even as competition from the likes of Nikola (NKLA) ramp up.

As for the $2,000 stock price, there are still some things Tesla needs to do to win consensus among the analyst community. Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley on Tuesday seemingly (or begrudgingly) raised his price target on the stock to $740, implying a downside of around 47% from Wednesday’s closing price. While Jonas noted that “Tesla has demonstrated one very powerful differentiating quality vs. many of its auto peers: demand is holding up better,” he goes on to cite cash burn headwinds and competition, among his major concerns.

It seems these issues trumped the fact that the company has drastically improved its production run-rate capabilities, while simultaneously improving its operational efficiencies. To be sure, Tesla has always had to deal with the “yeah, but...” scenarios. In that process, it has made its investors incredibly wealthy. What is nonetheless clear, however, Wall Street seems more optimistic that the company is now on more stable footing and less risky — two essential ingredients for a $2,000 price tag.

