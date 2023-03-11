What Will Change at Berkshire Hathaway Once Warren Buffett Is No Longer in Charge?

Warren Buffett is 92 years old, and his right-hand man, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) vice chairman Charlie Munger, is 99. It's fair to say that the pair won't be running the show for decades to come. In this clip, I sit down with Fool.com contributor Tyler Crowe to discuss Berkshire's succession plan and what we think the biggest changes will be under future leadership.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of March 7, 2023. The video was published on March 8, 2023.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Matthew Frankel, CFP® has positions in Amazon.com and Berkshire Hathaway. Tyler Crowe has positions in Apple and Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon.com, Apple, Berkshire Hathaway, and Snowflake. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Matthew Frankel is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

