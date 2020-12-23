What Will 2021 Bring for Stock Investors?

2020 has been a year like no other, and I’m pretty sure the New Year's Eve celebration will be like no other. Apart from the obvious fact that there will be no crowds in Time Square, and no parties for most of us, there will be an unprecedented feeling of relief that the year is over. As illogical as it is to blame the abstract concept of a year for the events that have taken place within it, that is what most people seem to be doing. People are treating the move to 2021 like it will be a sea change; a move towards to a better, more hopeful time.

My role here is to look at the financial world, so what will the New Year bring for markets, traders, and investors?

If you can focus specifically on the stock market and completely the general misery of the year, 2020 actually wasn’t really all that bad. The S&P 500 closed 2019 at 3230.78 and closed yesterday at 3687.26. That is a gain of just over 14% on the year, well over the historical average of around 10%. Of course, that simple fact hides a lot of volatility to get there (which I talk about in more detail here) but for those who stuck around in the markets, it was an above-average year.

Still, what matters to market participants is what will happen, not what did happen. Trading and investing are about predicting the future so, as difficult and as inexact as it is, here's my shot at it.

The biggest influence on the year will undoubtedly be the continuing battle against Covid-19. If everything goes well, then it should be a good year for the economy. That, however, can only happen with wide availability and deployment of the various vaccines for the disease, along with enough stimulus -- both fiscal and financial -- to allow severely damaged businesses and industries to fully recover.

There is some resistance to the idea of a vaccine right now, and a vocal (and not very bright) group of people are vehemently opposed taking the shot. That and the logistics of delivering vaccines that require cold storage to hundreds of millions of people will ensure that the path to effective herd immunity is not smooth, but we will get there. Opposition will fade as the anti-vaxxers see friends and relatives vaccinated without issue, and mandates by employers and owners of entertainment and travel venues will encourage even the most skeptical.

After all, as my countryman Winston Churchill said, in one of his more famous apocryphal quotes, “You can always count on Americans to do the right thing after they’ve tried everything else”.

The adoption of the stimulus won’t be smooth either. You can expect Republicans, who had no problem with massive deficits for the last four years, to suddenly become deficit hawks when the White House regime changes, and Democrats to focus on their internal squabbles and differences once they have power rather than what actually needs to be done. Nothing new there, though, and yet, somehow, America always survives. That will be the case next year, as it has been for the last two hundred or so.

What is not certain, however, is that all that good news will translate into big market gains. The stock market is around record highs now, while things in the real world are still bad. That suggests that the good news is anticipated and fully priced in, leaving little room for really big gains when the expected happens but plenty of room for a negative reaction for any reason.

Still, the most likely scenario at this time next year is that we are looking once again at a year of double-digit gains in the major indices. The main reason for that is liquidity. The Fed, and indeed central banks in industrialized nations generally, look unlikely to tighten monetary policy any time soon. When you hand essentially free money to banks by forcing interest rates low, and enable some form of QE, stocks have a lot of underlying support.

As always, though, there will be winners and losers, even in an atmosphere of general strength.

There is a lot of chatter that banks will be among the winners, but as I said last week, that is a questionable assertion, and there are other places I will be looking for outperformers.

There is potential in the other popular pick, energy, but maybe not so much in the conventional sense. For big oil stocks to recover strongly, the price of oil will have to show strength and that is far from certain. Remember, output from the OPEC+ group is being held at artificially low levels right now and the North America oil rig count is down 500 since a year ago. A lot of those will be temporarily shuttered rigs that can be brought back online if demand increases and as prices rise, it only takes a meeting of OPEC+ to increase output elsewhere in the world, so the upward reaction in price will be muted, barring some unforeseen crisis.

Alternative energy companies have been bought already in anticipation of a Biden administration, but may still have room to run. The reintroduction of the U.S. to the Paris Climate Accord, for example, may be largely symbolic, but that symbolism matters. It will speed up the switch to renewable energy not just here, but around the world. Solar, wind and other alternative energy stocks will be the beneficiaries of that.

There will also be money to be made in the industries hardest hit by Covid. The recovery in airlines, cruise lines and the like will be bumpy if the fight against the pandemic proves uneven, but the potential when a recovery is complete makes them all good candidates for a “buy the dips” strategy

Then there are the sectors and industries that have benefitted from the pandemic. Can they continue to thrive as America recovers?

In most cases, the answer is yes. Moves to remote shopping, working, and learning that have powered some stocks to massive gains will reverse to some extent but there will be stickiness in some areas that can result in further big gains in 2021.

Corporations will be even more aware of the value of tech solutions, for example, so enterprise tech solutions from forms like Salesforce (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT) will be in demand. That same business spending on tech, coupled with the move to 5G in telecoms will also be good for chip makers, so I expect stocks like Micron (MU), Nvidia (NVDA), and AMD (AMD) to pile more gains on top of a great year.

The other big theme of next year will be the shift from gas-powered cars to EVs. The news this week that Apple (AAPL) is looking at getting into that business tells you that there is an expectation that EVs are set to take off before long and that the market is expected to be huge. Continued optimism on that front will lift a lot of stocks, but my preference would be to invest in suppliers to the industry rather than trying to pick winners among manufacturers. That brings in companies like Lithium miner Livent (LTHM) and parts suppliers such as Magna (MGA) and Aptiv (APTV).

2021 will, in many ways be like every other year. Whatever happens in the market, there will be money to be made by some and lost by others. However, it will be different in other ways. There will (hopefully) be a sense of relief as the world moves on from the chaos, grief and hardship caused by the pandemic, and for that we can all be grateful.

Happy New Year!

