This Is What Whales Are Betting On Zscaler

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Zscaler. Our analysis of options history for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $381,503, and 7 were calls, valued at $352,037.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $240.0 for Zscaler over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Zscaler options trades today is 341.89 with a total volume of 1,336.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Zscaler's big money trades within a strike price range of $170.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Zscaler Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $32.5 $31.55 $31.6 $210.00 $189.6K 205 60 ZS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.45 $14.4 $14.45 $170.00 $131.2K 279 98 ZS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $25.55 $25.45 $25.45 $240.00 $106.9K 19 42 ZS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $24.45 $23.9 $24.08 $210.00 $48.3K 172 20 ZS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $22.75 $22.15 $22.75 $185.00 $45.5K 87 20

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Zscaler, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Zscaler Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 461,334, the ZS's price is up by 1.35%, now at $204.31. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Zscaler

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $226.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Neutral rating on Zscaler with a target price of $190. * Showing optimism, an analyst from B of A Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $240. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Zscaler, which currently sits at a price target of $260. * An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Zscaler, maintaining a target price of $233. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Zscaler with a target price of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Zscaler options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

