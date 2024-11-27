This Is What Whales Are Betting On Zscaler

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ZS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Zscaler. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $221,535, and 3 are calls, amounting to $248,650.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $250.0 for Zscaler, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Zscaler's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Zscaler's significant trades, within a strike price range of $155.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

Zscaler 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $27.0 $25.55 $26.3 $200.00 $131.5K 204 50 ZS CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $19.8 $19.2 $19.2 $250.00 $86.4K 242 45 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $1.0 $0.33 $1.0 $205.00 $61.6K 1.2K 184 ZS PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $26.0 $25.35 $26.0 $230.00 $52.0K 1 20 ZS CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $61.5 $61.5 $61.5 $155.00 $30.7K 16 5

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, firm focusing on providing cloud-native cybersecurity solutions to primarily enterprise customers. Zscaler's offerings can be broadly partitioned into Zscaler Internet Access, which provides secure access to external applications, and Zscaler Private Access, which provides secure access to internal applications. The firm is headquartered in San Jose, California, and went public in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Zscaler, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Zscaler's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 678,720, with ZS's price down by -2.99%, positioned at $204.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 5 days. What The Experts Say On Zscaler

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $243.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zscaler with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

