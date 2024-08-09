This Is What Whales Are Betting On Zillow Gr

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:Z).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with Z, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Zillow Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $101,530, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $186,518.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $45.0 to $52.0 for Zillow Gr over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Zillow Gr's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Zillow Gr's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $45.0 to $52.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Zillow Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.7 $3.55 $3.55 $45.00 $72.4K 2.4K 1 Z CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $1.59 $1.49 $1.54 $50.00 $54.5K 4.7K 397 Z PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.65 $3.55 $3.55 $45.00 $29.1K 2.4K 289 Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/30/24 $2.11 $1.94 $1.95 $52.00 $28.4K 30 146 Z CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.58 $1.41 $1.5 $51.00 $26.2K 757 318

About Zillow Gr

Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo and others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Zillow Gr, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Zillow Gr Trading volume stands at 1,823,149, with Z's price up by 4.25%, positioned at $51.5. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Zillow Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

