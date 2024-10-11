This Is What Whales Are Betting On Zeta Global Holdings

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Zeta Global Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 61% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $376,888, and 5 were calls, valued at $327,930.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $30.0 for Zeta Global Holdings over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Zeta Global Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Zeta Global Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Zeta Global Holdings Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ZETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.6 $3.4 $3.58 $30.00 $106.9K 3.4K 348 ZETA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.5 $0.8 $1.16 $30.00 $79.8K 593 1.6K ZETA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.5 $1.65 $2.5 $30.00 $62.5K 547 250 ZETA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.2 $1.15 $1.1 $30.00 $62.4K 2.3K 1.3K ZETA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.9 $2.75 $2.9 $30.00 $58.0K 547 485

About Zeta Global Holdings

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Zeta Global Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Zeta Global Holdings With a trading volume of 4,346,791, the price of ZETA is down by -4.15%, reaching $30.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 31 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Zeta Global Holdings

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $38.2.

* An analyst from Roth MKM persists with their Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings, maintaining a target price of $44. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Craig-Hallum keeps a Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings with a target price of $37. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $35. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings with a target price of $39. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Needham keeps a Buy rating on Zeta Global Holdings with a target price of $36.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Zeta Global Holdings with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

