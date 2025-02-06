This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wynn Resorts

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wynn Resorts. Our analysis of options history for Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $587,624, and 5 were calls, valued at $237,355.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $77.5 to $85.0 for Wynn Resorts over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wynn Resorts options trades today is 1204.67 with a total volume of 2,773.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wynn Resorts's big money trades within a strike price range of $77.5 to $85.0 over the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $2.67 $2.55 $2.67 $77.50 $534.0K 2.8K 2.0K WYNN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.55 $5.5 $5.5 $80.00 $63.8K 749 116 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $3.15 $3.0 $3.15 $85.00 $54.1K 865 41 WYNN CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.25 $80.00 $53.1K 777 126 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.0 $3.95 $4.0 $80.00 $39.6K 777 254

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively.

Where Is Wynn Resorts Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,013,879, the price of WYNN is down by -0.51%, reaching $81.24. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

