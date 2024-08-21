This Is What Whales Are Betting On W.W. Grainger

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on W.W. Grainger.

Looking at options history for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $129,860 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $872,035.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $860.0 to $1000.0 for W.W. Grainger during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for W.W. Grainger's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of W.W. Grainger's whale trades within a strike price range from $860.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

W.W. Grainger Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GWW CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/18/24 $133.9 $125.4 $130.86 $860.00 $130.8K 472 12 GWW CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $129.0 $122.4 $124.51 $880.00 $124.5K 62 12 GWW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $34.1 $33.7 $33.7 $1000.00 $64.9K 79 136 GWW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $36.0 $32.0 $33.9 $970.00 $64.4K 134 73 GWW CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $34.1 $31.3 $33.7 $1000.00 $60.6K 79 195

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products that are sourced from over 5,000 suppliers. The company serves more than 4.5 million customers through its online and electronic purchasing platforms, vending machines, catalog distribution, and network of over 300 global branches.

In light of the recent options history for W.W. Grainger, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of W.W. Grainger Currently trading with a volume of 126,215, the GWW's price is up by 1.76%, now at $979.29. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 64 days. What Analysts Are Saying About W.W. Grainger

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $993.5.

An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on W.W. Grainger, maintaining a target price of $1015. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Sector Perform rating on W.W. Grainger with a target price of $972.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for W.W. Grainger with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

