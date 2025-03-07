This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wingstop

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Wingstop.

Looking at options history for Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $1,514,937 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $387,554.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $280.0 for Wingstop, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wingstop's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wingstop's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $280.0 in the last 30 days.

Wingstop Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WING PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $26.9 $23.7 $26.9 $195.00 $1.2M 6 450 WING PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $46.0 $44.7 $46.0 $250.00 $110.4K 287 24 WING CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.0 $6.6 $7.0 $280.00 $45.5K 126 66 WING PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $17.1 $16.4 $17.1 $230.00 $42.7K 680 33 WING CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $22.6 $20.7 $20.8 $250.00 $41.6K 61 275

About Wingstop

Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, Wingstop is a restaurant operator specializing in indulgent bone-in and boneless chicken wings, chicken tenders, fries, and, recently, chicken sandwiches. The firm's footprint has grown quickly since its inception, reaching north of 2,560 global stores at the end of 2024. With a 98% franchised model, Wingstop generates the lion share of its revenue from franchise royalties and advertising fees, with the remainder derived from a small footprint of company-owned stores.

Wingstop's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 735,572, the WING's price is up by 1.89%, now at $222.41. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days. What The Experts Say On Wingstop

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $368.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Wingstop, targeting a price of $375. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Wingstop, maintaining a target price of $350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Wingstop, targeting a price of $315. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Stephens & Co. keeps a Overweight rating on Wingstop with a target price of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stephens & Co. continues to hold a Overweight rating for Wingstop, targeting a price of $400.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

