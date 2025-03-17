This Is What Whales Are Betting On Williams-Sonoma

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in WSM often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Williams-Sonoma. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 30% bullish and 60% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $29,400, and 9 calls, totaling $304,533.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $150.0 to $205.0 for Williams-Sonoma during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Williams-Sonoma options trades today is 501.8 with a total volume of 2,241.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Williams-Sonoma's big money trades within a strike price range of $150.0 to $205.0 over the last 30 days.

Williams-Sonoma Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $6.6 $6.3 $6.59 $200.00 $49.4K 192 78 WSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $10.6 $10.0 $10.2 $200.00 $44.8K 52 44 WSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.6 $4.3 $4.6 $185.00 $35.4K 1.5K 130 WSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.6 $6.2 $6.2 $185.00 $34.1K 1.5K 534 WSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $5.2 $4.5 $4.6 $185.00 $31.2K 1.5K 132

About Williams-Sonoma

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (160 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (186) provides casual home accessories. West Elm (122) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen (46) as well as Mark & Graham and Greenrow. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Williams-Sonoma, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Williams-Sonoma Currently trading with a volume of 2,068,569, the WSM's price is up by 5.1%, now at $176.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 2 days. Expert Opinions on Williams-Sonoma

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $180.5.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $131. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

