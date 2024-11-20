This Is What Whales Are Betting On Williams-Sonoma

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WSM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Williams-Sonoma.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $28,800, and 7, calls, for a total amount of $690,518.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $200.0 for Williams-Sonoma, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Williams-Sonoma's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Williams-Sonoma's significant trades, within a strike price range of $140.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Williams-Sonoma Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WSM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $17.6 $17.1 $17.5 $160.00 $343.0K 346 0 WSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $23.3 $22.1 $23.3 $150.00 $142.1K 198 72 WSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.7 $1.65 $1.65 $200.00 $62.4K 742 2.3K WSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $50.7 $48.8 $48.8 $145.00 $43.9K 129 9 WSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $34.1 $33.8 $34.1 $140.00 $34.1K 266 48

About Williams-Sonoma

With a retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a player in the $300 billion domestic home category and $450 billion international home market, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B ($80 billion total addressable market), marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (156 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (184) provides casual home accessories. West Elm (121) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (11) offers lighting and house parts. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen (45) as well as Mark & Graham and Greenrow. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

Where Is Williams-Sonoma Standing Right Now? With a volume of 3,147,574, the price of WSM is up 25.85% at $172.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Williams-Sonoma

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $144.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $134. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $145. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wedbush downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $135. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Williams-Sonoma, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

