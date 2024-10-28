This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wells Fargo

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 64% of traders were bullish, while 20% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $185,991, and 21 were calls, valued at $2,769,705.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $70.0 for Wells Fargo over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Wells Fargo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Wells Fargo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $35.0 to $70.0, over the past month.

Wells Fargo Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $15.6 $15.45 $15.53 $50.00 $931.8K 3.3K 600 WFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $1.84 $1.82 $1.83 $67.50 $640.5K 2.6K 3.7K WFC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $17.35 $15.85 $16.5 $50.00 $165.0K 10.6K 100 WFC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $0.89 $0.89 $0.89 $69.00 $127.0K 14.6K 1.4K WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $0.9 $0.87 $0.89 $69.00 $120.4K 14.6K 2.8K

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

In light of the recent options history for Wells Fargo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Wells Fargo With a trading volume of 4,044,591, the price of WFC is up by 1.35%, reaching $65.4. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 79 days from now. Expert Opinions on Wells Fargo

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $62.6.

* In a positive move, an analyst from Wolfe Research has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $65. * An analyst from Phillip Securities has elevated its stance to Accumulate, setting a new price target at $65. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $61. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Compass Point keeps a Neutral rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $60. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Wells Fargo, targeting a price of $62.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Wells Fargo with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

