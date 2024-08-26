This Is What Whales Are Betting On Wayfair

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Wayfair (NYSE:W).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with W, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Wayfair.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 18% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $963,573, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $410,548.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $35.0 to $75.0 for Wayfair over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Wayfair options trades today is 1202.75 with a total volume of 5,347.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Wayfair's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

Wayfair Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $33.0 $33.0 $33.0 $75.00 $359.7K 246 239 W PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $33.0 $32.1 $33.0 $75.00 $330.0K 246 130 W PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $5.25 $4.2 $4.67 $35.00 $240.8K 1.8K 510 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.55 $7.35 $7.35 $38.00 $66.1K 2.0K 217 W CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $7.75 $7.6 $7.6 $38.00 $44.0K 2.0K 75

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (87% of 2023 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Ireland. It's recently embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2023, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

Wayfair's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,379,385, the price of W is down by -2.63%, reaching $44.36. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

