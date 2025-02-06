This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walt Disney

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Walt Disney. Our analysis of options history for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 51% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $610,832, and 17 were calls, valued at $908,378.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $120.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walt Disney's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walt Disney's significant trades, within a strike price range of $85.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Walt Disney Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.4 $8.2 $8.4 $110.00 $162.9K 6.0K 367 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.87 $0.81 $0.81 $120.00 $112.7K 10.5K 11.9K DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $20.25 $20.0 $20.25 $90.00 $101.2K 2.0K 50 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.37 $110.00 $87.4K 1.3K 326 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $0.82 $0.76 $0.76 $120.00 $76.0K 10.5K 5.4K

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contain Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations and also benefit from merchandise licensing.

Walt Disney's Current Market Status With a volume of 8,447,157, the price of DIS is up 1.17% at $111.83. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walt Disney

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $128.33333333333334.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $125. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Needham downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $130. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $130.

