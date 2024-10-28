This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walt Disney

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 31 options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,569, and 30, calls, for a total amount of $1,238,034.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $120.0 for Walt Disney, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walt Disney stands at 4049.5, with a total volume reaching 9,998.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walt Disney, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.85 $7.75 $7.85 $105.00 $91.8K 1.4K 1 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $18.75 $18.65 $18.65 $80.00 $65.2K 523 36 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $13.95 $13.85 $13.85 $95.00 $62.5K 981 46 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.95 $3.9 $3.95 $100.00 $53.7K 15.6K 246 DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $17.1 $16.9 $16.97 $80.00 $50.9K 1.2K 60

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walt Disney, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Walt Disney Standing Right Now? With a volume of 5,646,884, the price of DIS is up 1.39% at $96.36. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 17 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walt Disney options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

