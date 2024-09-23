This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walt Disney

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Walt Disney. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $1,040,621, and 4 are calls, amounting to $496,030.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $130.0 for Walt Disney during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 2697.07 with a total volume of 8,029.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $130.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $1.19 $0.66 $0.84 $87.00 $474.6K 38 5.6K DIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.85 $4.75 $4.75 $100.00 $380.0K 1.4K 863 DIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $12.3 $12.2 $12.3 $100.00 $94.7K 150 86 DIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $37.45 $36.9 $37.2 $130.00 $74.4K 155 20 DIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.9 $4.85 $4.9 $95.00 $58.3K 9.4K 475

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Walt Disney's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,791,991, the DIS's price is down by -1.05%, now at $92.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 44 days. What The Experts Say On Walt Disney

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $91.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Macquarie has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Walt Disney, which currently sits at a price target of $91.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

