This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walmart

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WMT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Walmart.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 28% bullish and 64%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $60,580, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $422,435.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $100.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walmart's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walmart's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $1.24 $1.18 $1.24 $98.00 $71.6K 2.7K 588 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.1 $6.05 $6.1 $100.00 $60.5K 2.3K 100 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $0.54 $0.5 $0.5 $100.00 $50.0K 34.2K 4.0K WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $11.45 $11.4 $11.4 $95.00 $36.4K 1.4K 1 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.5 $8.3 $8.44 $90.00 $33.8K 382 40

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Walmart

Trading volume stands at 1,449,019, with WMT's price down by -0.03%, positioned at $97.44.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 66 days.

Expert Opinions on Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $112.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $110. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group persists with their Outperform rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Telsey Advisory Group keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $107. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $117.

