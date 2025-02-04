This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walmart

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Walmart. Our analysis of options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) revealed 32 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 17 were puts, with a value of $1,069,244, and 15 were calls, valued at $1,001,591.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $115.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Walmart stands at 3571.75, with a total volume reaching 16,204.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Walmart, situated within the strike price corridor from $80.0 to $115.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.15 $3.1 $3.15 $100.00 $214.2K 31.1K 786 WMT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.95 $1.9 $1.91 $105.00 $132.5K 5.1K 871 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $0.97 $0.92 $0.97 $100.00 $127.1K 4.5K 2.0K WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $23.25 $22.7 $22.8 $80.00 $114.0K 525 50 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.2 $8.1 $8.2 $100.00 $111.5K 2 136

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Walmart, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Walmart Currently trading with a volume of 4,563,516, the WMT's price is up by 0.82%, now at $100.36. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Walmart

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $106.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $105. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $108. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Walmart with a target price of $113. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Walmart with a target price of $100. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Walmart with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.