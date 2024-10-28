This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walmart

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Walmart. Our analysis of options history for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $605,248, and 17 were calls, valued at $1,590,292.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $53.33 and $110.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walmart options trades today is 4105.26 with a total volume of 10,356.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walmart's big money trades within a strike price range of $53.33 to $110.0 over the last 30 days.

Walmart 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.75 $12.65 $12.75 $75.00 $374.8K 632 295 WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.92 $1.83 $1.85 $110.00 $370.0K 368 3.9K WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.92 $1.83 $1.85 $110.00 $351.5K 368 1.9K WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.5 $7.45 $7.45 $86.67 $164.6K 45 232 WMT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $4.5 $4.4 $4.4 $82.50 $145.6K 240 376

About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Walmart's Current Market Status With a volume of 7,967,824, the price of WMT is up 0.41% at $82.85. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 22 days. Expert Opinions on Walmart

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $90.6.

* An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $95. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $90. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $86. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Walmart, maintaining a target price of $92.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

