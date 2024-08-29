This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WBA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $204,904, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $152,978.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $9.0 to $45.0 for Walgreens Boots Alliance over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walgreens Boots Alliance's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walgreens Boots Alliance's whale activity within a strike price range from $9.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

Walgreens Boots Alliance 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.02 $2.01 $2.02 $10.00 $68.4K 10.3K 572 WBA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.78 $1.75 $1.75 $10.00 $61.6K 19.1K 600 WBA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.0 $5.45 $6.0 $15.00 $59.4K 22.4K 0 WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.01 $1.0 $1.01 $10.00 $50.5K 12.9K 1.0K WBA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.18 $0.17 $0.17 $15.00 $34.0K 17.2K 2.7K

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the US, with over 8,500 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the US. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walgreens Boots Alliance, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 11,847,544, the WBA's price is down by -0.11%, now at $9.37. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

