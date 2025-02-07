This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vistra

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Vistra (NYSE:VST), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in VST usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 32 extraordinary options activities for Vistra. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 34% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $310,477, and 29 are calls, amounting to $2,286,762.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $200.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Vistra's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Vistra's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $200.0, over the past month.

Vistra Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $121.0 $119.75 $121.0 $50.00 $242.0K 1.7K 20 VST CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $21.35 $20.75 $21.0 $180.00 $210.0K 853 1 VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $28.5 $28.2 $28.2 $135.00 $203.0K 190 72 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/16/25 $20.1 $19.85 $20.1 $180.00 $201.0K 853 201 VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $36.7 $35.05 $36.13 $160.00 $180.6K 109 100

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vistra, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 3,200,755, the VST's price is down by -0.93%, now at $168.3. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 20 days. Expert Opinions on Vistra

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $196.5.

