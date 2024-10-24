This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vistra

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vistra (NYSE:VST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Vistra.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $258,230, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $1,036,135.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $180.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $127.00 $393.4K 116 1.4K VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/01/24 $3.6 $3.1 $3.4 $127.00 $167.6K 116 2.0K VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.4 $12.0 $12.0 $125.00 $120.0K 1.3K 142 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $8.6 $8.4 $8.6 $124.00 $86.0K 29 102 VST PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.5 $12.0 $12.3 $92.50 $61.5K 77 50

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vistra, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Vistra With a volume of 1,257,187, the price of VST is down -1.99% at $123.6. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days. Expert Opinions on Vistra

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $158.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Vistra with a target price of $150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $178. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $141. * An analyst from Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Vistra, which currently sits at a price target of $177. * An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $146.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Vistra with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.