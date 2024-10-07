This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vistra

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Vistra. Our analysis of options history for Vistra (NYSE:VST) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 52% of traders were bullish, while 38% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $63,480, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,063,928.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $72.5 to $180.0 for Vistra over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vistra stands at 1900.26, with a total volume reaching 2,536.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vistra, situated within the strike price corridor from $72.5 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.0 $13.8 $14.0 $150.00 $140.0K 1.9K 36 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.4 $5.0 $5.4 $140.00 $135.0K 1.6K 393 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.9 $10.4 $10.35 $155.00 $103.5K 2.1K 0 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $23.3 $22.7 $22.8 $120.00 $82.0K 3.0K 6 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $2.0 $1.6 $1.6 $150.00 $80.1K 11.2K 563

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Vistra's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,731,805, the price of VST is down -0.15% at $138.2. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days. What The Experts Say On Vistra

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $128.6.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $146. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Vistra with a target price of $125. * An analyst from Jefferies has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $99. * An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Vistra, maintaining a target price of $141. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $132.

