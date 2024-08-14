This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vistra

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Vistra (NYSE:VST).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with VST, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Vistra.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $234,244, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $298,294.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $67.5 to $97.5 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vistra stands at 828.0, with a total volume reaching 994.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vistra, situated within the strike price corridor from $67.5 to $97.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.1 $18.8 $18.8 $82.50 $120.3K 64 64 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.85 $2.8 $2.8 $90.00 $113.9K 5.5K 534 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.8 $3.5 $3.6 $87.50 $86.4K 418 259 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.4 $4.2 $4.4 $67.50 $80.9K 107 0 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $19.8 $19.5 $19.8 $80.00 $33.6K 40 17

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vistra, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Vistra Trading volume stands at 4,853,886, with VST's price down by -1.49%, positioned at $79.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 83 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

