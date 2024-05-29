This Is What Whales Are Betting On Vistra

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vistra.

Looking at options history for Vistra (NYSE:VST) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $226,240 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,951,299.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $35.0 to $110.0 for Vistra during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Vistra stands at 1675.88, with a total volume reaching 931.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Vistra, situated within the strike price corridor from $35.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $64.5 $62.8 $64.39 $40.00 $1.4M 1.7K 245 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $13.9 $12.2 $12.54 $100.00 $126.3K 8.4K 101 VST PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $13.5 $13.3 $13.3 $110.00 $123.6K 43 6 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $12.2 $12.0 $12.0 $100.00 $120.0K 8.4K 213 VST CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $67.4 $65.2 $65.2 $40.00 $65.2K 1.7K 10

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Vistra, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Vistra With a trading volume of 2,782,208, the price of VST is down by -2.79%, reaching $103.24. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 70 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Vistra

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $109.66666666666667.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Vistra with a target price of $110. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Vistra with a target price of $110. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Vistra, maintaining a target price of $109.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

